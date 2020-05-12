Yonas Haile death: Brother in court accused of lockdown stabbing
- 12 May 2020
A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his brother to death in a lockdown attack at their west London flat.
Police found 32-year-old Yonas Haile dead at the property off Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith on 5 May.
His younger brother, Tedros Haile, 30, was charged with murder the following day.
He was remanded in custody after appearing by videolink at the Old Bailey.