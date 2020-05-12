London

Yonas Haile death: Brother in court accused of lockdown stabbing

  • 12 May 2020
Hammersmith Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to reports of an injured man at a flat off Fulham Palace Road

A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his brother to death in a lockdown attack at their west London flat.

Police found 32-year-old Yonas Haile dead at the property off Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith on 5 May.

His younger brother, Tedros Haile, 30, was charged with murder the following day.

He was remanded in custody after appearing by videolink at the Old Bailey.

