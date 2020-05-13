London

  13 May 2020
Image caption Police had been called to Great Dover Street in Southwark over reports of a fight

A man has been stabbed to death in a south London street.

Police had been called to Great Dover Street, Southwark, at 17:30 BST over reports of a number of males fighting when they found the injured victim.

London's Air Ambulance attended but the man, who is thought to be aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police said "a number of people have been arrested" as part of "an urgent investigation" and cordons were in place.

A Section 60 order, giving police additional stop and search powers, has been authorised for the area.

