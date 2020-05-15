Image copyright Nad Nazir Image caption Some 20 fire crews are tackling the blaze in Barking

A huge fire has broken out at a wholesale warehouse in east London.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing across London from the site of the blaze in Barking.

About 125 firefighters have been tackling the fire, on an industrial estate next to the A13.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene on Alfreds Way just after 18:30 BST.