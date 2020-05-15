London

Barking wholesale warehouse fire tackled by 20 crews

  • 15 May 2020
Fire in barking Image copyright Nad Nazir
Image caption Some 20 fire crews are tackling the blaze in Barking

A huge fire has broken out at a wholesale warehouse in east London.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing across London from the site of the blaze in Barking.

About 125 firefighters have been tackling the fire, on an industrial estate next to the A13.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene on Alfreds Way just after 18:30 BST.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites