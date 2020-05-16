London

Met Police officer investigated over Haringey Taser incident

  • 16 May 2020
Taser Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The man who fell was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and taken to hospital

A criminal investigation has been launched into the actions of a Metropolitan Police officer after a man suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot with a Taser.

The man, in his 20s, fell when he was Tasered as he jumped over a wall in Haringey, north London, on 4 May.

The police watchdog said the officer was being investigated under caution on suspicion of causing GBH.

It said it had asked the officer involved to provide a written account.

Sal Naseem, from the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: "Having examined a range of evidence including body worn video, witness statements and medical evidence, we have taken the decision that this is now a criminal investigation.

"A criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

"We understand that many people are concerned about this incident and I want to reassure people that this is being thoroughly and independently investigated."

