Image copyright Met Police Image caption Francois Kablan played for Harlow Town's reserves

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a footballer who was stabbed to death in the street.

Francois Kablan, 19, from Bermondsey, south London, was attacked on Great Dover Street in Southwark on Wednesday afternoon. He died at the scene.

The Met Police said a 17-year-old had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon as well as murder.

Mr Kablan played for Harlow Town reserves. Manager Adam Connolly has described him as "talented".

He added that he was a player "who could have gone on to feature for the first team".

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He and the other teenager will appear before Bromley Youth Court on Monday.

A 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A man, aged 20, and an 18-year-old girl, who were both arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until the end of the month.