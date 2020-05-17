Coronavirus: Man interviewed by police over death of railway worker
A man has been interviewed under caution after a railway worker died with coronavirus.
Belly Mujinga, 47, died after being spat at by a man claiming he had Covid-19 while she worked on the concourse of Victoria Station in London.
The mother-of-one who normally worked in the ticket office had underlying respiratory problems and fell ill days after the incident on 22 March.
A 57-year-old man was interviewed in connection with the incident earlier.
Ms Mujinga was put on a ventilator but died at Barnet Hospital on 5 April.
"Detectives will continue to collate evidence and investigate the circumstances behind the incident," British Transport Police said in a statement.
It said officers conducted the interview at a London police station and was "not looking to identify anyone further".
- LOCKDOWN UPDATE: What's changing, where?
- SCHOOLS: When will children be returning?
- EXERCISE: What are the guidelines on getting out?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- AIR TRAVELLERS: The new quarantine rules
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: Tracking the pandemic
- RECOVERY: How long does it take to get better?
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?