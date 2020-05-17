Image copyright Family handout Image caption Belly Mujinga leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter

A man has been interviewed under caution after a railway worker died with coronavirus.

Belly Mujinga, 47, died after being spat at by a man claiming he had Covid-19 while she worked on the concourse of Victoria Station in London.

The mother-of-one who normally worked in the ticket office had underlying respiratory problems and fell ill days after the incident on 22 March.

A 57-year-old man was interviewed in connection with the incident earlier.

Ms Mujinga was put on a ventilator but died at Barnet Hospital on 5 April.

"Detectives will continue to collate evidence and investigate the circumstances behind the incident," British Transport Police said in a statement.

It said officers conducted the interview at a London police station and was "not looking to identify anyone further".