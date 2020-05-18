Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Wiltshire Gardens in Haringey

A man has been shot dead on a residential road in north London.

Officers found the man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wiltshire Gardens shortly after 22.20 BST on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

Cordons remain in place at the scene, where forensic examinations are taking place. No arrests have been made.