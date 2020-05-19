Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Wiltshire Gardens in Haringey

A man gunned down on his doorstep was the victim of mistaken identity, police believe.

The 27-year-old victim, who has yet to be named by police, was shot in the head in Wiltshire Gardens, Haringey, on Monday.

He is thought to have opened his door to two attackers, who wore dark clothing and motorcycle helmets, seen fleeing the scene on a moped.

The man died at the scene. No arrests have been made.

'Tragic case'

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge said: "This was a cowardly attack on an innocent man who was shot dead on his own doorstep.

"Although at an early stage of the investigation, I strongly suspect that he was not the intended target of this attack, making this case all the more tragic."

Armed officers went to the scene after police were called to reports that shots had been fired just after 20:20 BST on Monday.DCI Partridge said: "It would have still been light when the shooting took place and I'm hoping there are people out there who saw something who we've not yet spoken to."

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Cordons remained in place at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, while a Section 60 order, which gives officers extra stop and search powers, has been extended.