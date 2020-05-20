Image copyright Google Image caption Kenloy Clarke admitted shooting his brother and a woman in Lordship Lane

A gunman has pleaded guilty to shooting his brother and a woman.

Kenloy Clarke, 34, of Hornsey, shot the pair in Lordship Lane, Wood Green, north London, on 17 September last year.

Clarke's brother Fitzroy Banton, 31, and Janice Watson, 46, both suffered gunshot wounds.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent at the Old Bailey.

Clarke, of Birkbeck Road, also admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm when prohibited, and possession of a .22 cartridge.

Mr Banton suffered injuries to his right arm, requiring an operation, but was later discharged.

Ms Watson was said to be in a potentially life-threatening condition after she was shot in the chest, but survived.

'Lengthy sentence'

Prosecutor Nick Hearn asked for attempted murder charges, which the defendant had denied, to lie on file.

Judge Nigel Lickley told the defendant: "It is inevitable you will receive a custodial sentence of considerable length in terms of years."

Clarke was remanded into custody for sentencing on 3 July.