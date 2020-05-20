Mosque plans submitted for London's Trocadero

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Trocadero in London's West End has been derelict since 2006

A mosque for up to 1,000 worshipers could be built inside the Trocadero building at London's Piccadilly Circus.

Developers have submitted plans to Westminster Council to convert parts of the former basement cinema into a community centre and event spaces.

The West End landmark has been derelict since 2006.

The Aziz Foundation said the new mosque would help provide prayer space in a location where there was "a significant shortfall in places of worship".

The education charity for British Muslims is owned by Asif Aziz, who set up property giant Criterion Capital and in 2005 bought the London Trocadero and Piccadilly Hotel for £225m.

The Trocadero was originally built as a restaurant in 1896 and turned into an exhibition centre and entertainment space in the 1980s.

The building now houses a 740-bedroom hotel with a rooftop bar, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Image copyright Nick Dines, MD Concilio Image caption Planners are expected to make a decision on the mosque development later in the year

A charity spokesman said surveys had revealed a shortfall in the amount of prayer space for Muslims living and working in the West End, with only three in the area.

"This over-capacity causes many individuals to pray in hallways, stairways, and even outside on the street," he added.

The application has received more than 700 comments on the council website.

Some have objected to potential increased traffic, with others claiming that a place of worship is not in keeping with an area famous for its bars, clubs, casinos and nightlife.The proposed mosque site received permission for use as a community and arts centre in 2018.

Planners are expected to make a decision on the mosque development later in the year.