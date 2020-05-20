Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption David Gomoh worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement

Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering an NHS worker in an attack outside his home in east London.

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed to death in Newham on 26 April after he left his house to go shopping.

He was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.

David Ture, 18, and Vagnei Colubali, 22, who are in custody, were unable to attend a Skype hearing in their case at the Old Bailey.

Marketing graduate Mr Gomoh was on the phone to his girlfriend at the time of the attack and was stabbed eight times, a post-mortem examination revealed.

Mr Ture and Mr Colubali, both of no fixed address, are charged with murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an unknown male.

Mr Colubali is also charged with threatening another with a knife or blade.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC remanded them both into custody and set a plea hearing for 22 July alongside two other defendants.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address, and a 16 year-old boy, from Telford, Shropshire, have been charged with Mr Gomoh's murder.

They are also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with another incident shortly before Mr Gomoh was found with knife wounds in Freemasons Road.