Image copyright Met Police Image caption Chad Gordon was shot in the head at close range after answering his front door on Monday.

The "devastated" mother of man with autism shot dead on his doorstep in a suspected case of mistaken identity has said he "wouldn't hurt a fly".

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot in the head at close range after answering his door in Haringey, north London, on Monday night.

Police believe his two killers, wearing black clothing, fled on a scooter.

Rapper Chip also paid tribute to Mr Gordon in an Instagram post, in which he sent his "deepest condolences" .

He said "shy" Mr Gordon was well-known in the neighbourhood and was "cool with everyone on the estate".

Armed officers went to the scene after police were called to reports that shots had been fired just after 20:20 BST on Monday.

Mr Gordon was found by medics with a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother, Anne Marie Wilson, said: "We are devastated by what has happened, Chad wouldn't hurt a fly.

"He was so gentle and caring. If anyone knows anything, then I urge them to contact the police."

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge described Mr Gordon as a "gentle giant", and there is no reason anyone would want to hurt him.

'Black clothing'

"Chad was gunned down in his own home for no more reason that he opened his door," he said.

"The two killers arrived on a scooter dressed in black clothing and helmets and went to Chad's home in Wiltshire Gardens.

"They rang the doorbell and upon opening the door Chad was shot almost immediately at very close range. The men then left on the scooter, travelling into Finsbury Park Avenue and then onto Hermitage Road.

"It would have still been light when the shooting took place and I'm hoping there are people out there who saw something who we've not yet spoken to."