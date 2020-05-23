Image copyright Dominic Lipinski/PA Image caption The crash happened on Sevenoaks Road, Orpington, south-east London

A man has been charged over a crash in which a bus driver died and 15 others were injured in south-east London.

Kenneth Matcham, 60, died at the scene after a car and two single-decker buses collided in Orpington on 31 October last year.

Dorjan Cera, 21 and of no fixed address, was charged on Friday with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also charged with seven counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Tariq Sheikh/photosheikh.com Image caption The wreckage of the car involved in the crash was towed away from the scene

The Metropolitan Police said he had also been charged with causing death while unlicensed and causing death while uninsured. He had previously been charged via postal charge with driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; no insurance; and, being in possession of a false document with intent to deceive.

He will appear at crown court on 19 June.