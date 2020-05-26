Image copyright Rebecca Carpenter Photography Image caption Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam were given special permission for the ceremony in London

A nurse and doctor who had to cancel their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak have got married at the hospital where they work.

Jann Tipping, 34, and Annalan Navaratnam, 30, tied the knot in the Grade II listed chapel at London's St Thomas' Hospital.

Guests were able to enjoy their special day remotely as one of the witnesses live-streamed the service.

The pair said they decided to hold it "while everyone was still healthy".

Ms Tipping and Mr Navaratnam had cancelled their original plans to wed in August because they feared their families would not be able to travel safely from Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka for the day.

Instead, the couple, from Tulse Hill in south London, decided to bring the wedding forward and got a special go-ahead for a private wedding ceremony.

Image copyright Rebecca Carpenter Photography Image caption Ms Tipping described the service as a "surreal" experience

Ms Tipping, an ambulatory emergency nurse, said they "wanted to make sure we could celebrate while we were all still able to even if it meant our loved ones having to watch us on a screen".

She described the wedding on 24 April as "intimate" and "lovely", but added it felt "surreal" getting married where they both work.

Mr Navaratnam, an acute medical registrar who has been working at St Thomas' for a year, said they were "so happy that we have been able to commit ourselves to one another".

A virtual drinks reception, including a first dance and speeches, was hosted by the newlyweds.

Reverend Mia Hilborn, who held the service, said she was "thrilled to be part of it".

After hearing about the wedding, Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: "This is lovely."