Three people have been rescued from a fire at flats in Bethnal Green, east London.

Eighty firefighters were sent to Hadleigh Close after the fire broke out at about 03:30 BST.

London Fire Brigade said it took about two hours to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire - which caused extensive damage to the building's roof - is not yet known.