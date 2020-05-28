Bethnal Green fire: Three rescued from flats
- 28 May 2020
Three people have been rescued from a fire at flats in Bethnal Green, east London.
Eighty firefighters were sent to Hadleigh Close after the fire broke out at about 03:30 BST.
London Fire Brigade said it took about two hours to bring the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire - which caused extensive damage to the building's roof - is not yet known.