Image copyright Met Police Image caption Chad Gordon was shot in the head at close range after answering his front door

A man has been charged with murdering an autistic man who was "gunned down" on his doorstep in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot at close range after he answered his door in Haringey, north London last week.

Clive Spencer, 23, of Ermine Road, north London, was charged on Friday with murder and assisting an offender.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination into Mr Gordon's killing gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Rapper's tribute

Speaking after his death Mr Gordon's mother, Anne Marie Wilson, said the family had been left "devastated", adding: "Chad wouldn't hurt a fly, he was so gentle and caring."

British rapper Chip also paid tribute to Mr Gordon in an Instagram post.

"He was disabled and autistic so would not speak much at all," he wrote.

"Just wanted to put my public condolences out for Neighbour Hood Chad and his family."

The Met Police said officers were called to Wiltshire Gardens at 20:20 BST on Monday after there were reports that shots had been fired.

Mr Gordon was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.