Image copyright @London999 Image caption The Met Police was not able to say how many police officers attended

Hundreds of people were at an unlicensed party in east London breaching lockdown rules.

Met Police officers were called to Springfield Estate in Clapton at about 21:00 BST where a large number of people had gathered.

Footage shows a DJ booth was set up and those who attended were not socially distancing by keeping two metres apart.

A small number of arrests were made for various offences and a Taser was used on one person who was arrested.

Offences included assault on an emergency worker and breach of the peace.

Police in Hackney said hundreds of people were at the party which was dispersed by 01:30.

Current government rules state people may see one other person who was not from their household as long as it was outside with socially distancing.