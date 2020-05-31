George Floyd death: Hundreds protest in Trafalgar Square
Hundreds of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by police in the US.
They held up signs saying "Justice for George Floyd", who died in police custody while an officer kneeled on his neck to pin him down.
Derek Chauvin has been charged with his murder in Minneapolis. The white police officer has been sacked from his job.
Some protesters appeared to be breaking lockdown rules, not staying 2m apart.
They were chanting "black lives matter" in reference to the civil rights campaign group. They also held up placards saying "racism has no place", and "I can't breathe" - a reference to Mr Floyd's words during his arrest.
The Met Police said officers were at the scene and were engaging with those in attendance.
It added that an "appropriate policing plan is in place".
Hundreds of people marched through Peckham in south London on Saturday in protest against police brutality.
It comes as the US has been rocked by protests over the last five days, many of which turned into violence with cars and buildings set alight and riot police using tear gas and rubber bullets.