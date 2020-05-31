Image copyright Reuters Image caption The protesters chanted "black lives matter" and "say my name, George Floyd"

Hundreds of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by police in the US.

They held up signs saying "Justice for George Floyd", who died in police custody while an officer kneeled on his neck to pin him down.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with his murder in Minneapolis. The white police officer has been sacked from his job.

Some protesters appeared to be breaking lockdown rules, not staying 2m apart.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some protesters did not appear to follow social distancing guidelines

They were chanting "black lives matter" in reference to the civil rights campaign group. They also held up placards saying "racism has no place", and "I can't breathe" - a reference to Mr Floyd's words during his arrest.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A white ex-police officer has been charged with Mr Floyd's murder

The Met Police said officers were at the scene and were engaging with those in attendance.

It added that an "appropriate policing plan is in place".

Hundreds of people marched through Peckham in south London on Saturday in protest against police brutality.

It comes as the US has been rocked by protests over the last five days, many of which turned into violence with cars and buildings set alight and riot police using tear gas and rubber bullets.