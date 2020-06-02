Image copyright Reuters Image caption Twenty-nine London bus drivers have died with coronavirus

If any more evidence was needed that transport workers are on the front line with Covid-19, it emerged today at the Transport for London (TfL) board meeting.

This was Mike Brown's last one in charge of TfL and there were some grim figures.

There have been 43 deaths of transport workers from Covid-19.

Six worked directly for TfL. Thirty-three worked for bus companies, of which 29 were bus drivers.

A number of taxi and private hire drivers have also tragically died from coronavirus.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Limits are to be introduced on the numbers of passengers allowed on buses

What was also shocking was there have been 60 reports of people spitting at bus drivers since the lockdown began.

That offence is classed as common assault. Police are prioritising catching and charging offenders using DNA kits and CCTV.

TfL has also introduced sealed screens on all buses which they say should help protect drivers.

There have been a number of prosecutions. One 23-year-old man was jailed for 10 months for spitting at a bus driver.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption William Cawley was jailed in April for spitting at a bus driver

William Cawley was at Uxbridge bus station when he got on a bus through the wrong door.

When the bus driver informed him of this and requested he use the middle door, he became aggressive, spat at the driver and then exited the bus.

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance, policing and on-street services at TfL, said: "This increase in spitting incidents is horrific and we are supporting all colleagues who have experienced this disgusting crime.

"We condemn all forms of violence and abuse, and we're working closely with the police to deter offenders by pushing for the strongest sentences.

"Safety is our absolute priority and we will continue doing all that we can to protect our staff and customers. We urge everyone to be considerate to transport staff, who deserve to be treated with respect."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Measures have been introduced on London buses to improve driver safety

What also emerged is there will soon be limits on the number of bus passengers. Only 20 will be allowed on double-deckers and between six and 10 on single-deckers.

Some TfL board members did express concern it could increase aggression amongst some towards the driver.