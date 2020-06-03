Image copyright @Warri0rS0ul Image caption Videos on social media show hundreds of people drinking and dancing on Gifford Road

A street party involving 500 revellers breaking lockdown rules in north-west London was broken up police in the early hours.

Videos on social media show hundreds of people gathering in Harlesden, despite Covid-19 social distancing rules.

The Met Police said five people had been arrested at the event involving 500 people on the Stonebridge estate, which began on Tuesday night.

Residents said the party continued into the early hours.

Clive McBride, who lives nearby, said the last police van left the area at about 04:00 BST.

Image copyright @Warri0rS0ul Image caption The last police van left the area at 04:00 on Wednesday

"People are dying of Covid-19, millions are in lockdown, the NHS risking their lives everyday, and what do Harlesden youth do? Throw block party after block party," he added.

Mr McBride said many people were dancing and drinking in close proximity to one another and at one point, fireworks were set off at the party.

The Met said 11 of its officers were assaulted and received minor injuries when a small minority of party-goers refused to leave.

"Five arrests were made - three for assault on police, one for affray and one for attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. All remain in custody," police said.

People took to Twitter to complain about the rule breaking.

One Twitter user said: "Brent has the most coronavirus cases in London. Here's Harlesden having a huge block party."

User Taelaa Anne added: "If you don't care about yourself good for you but at least think about your parents."

Image copyright @Warri0rS0ul Image caption Five people were arrested after the lockdown breach

Ch Supt Roy Smith, said: "To the very small minority who chose to break the law last night and who were not from the local area, I am clear; you do not reflect the communities of Brent and we will take appropriate action.

"Local residents should be reassured we will be increasing our patrols in the area following the incident."