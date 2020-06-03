Image copyright @danweissy Image caption Police said the car was found abandoned in the Sloane Square area

Two men have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in London's Sloane Square, police say.

Government minister Greg Hands tweeted a vehicle had "mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians" before being abandoned nearby.

Cordons have been put around the area while the vehicle is searched by officers. The Met confirmed the incident was not terror-related.

The male driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

London Ambulance Service said they were called to the area just after 12:00 BST to reports of a collision "involving pedestrians".

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and a medic in a car, with the first of our crews arriving in under four minutes," it said in a statement.

"We treated two men at the scene and took them both to hospital."