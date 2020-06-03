Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Energen Close in Harlesden

A young child was among four people hurt in a shooting in north London, police have said.

Shots were fired in Energen Close, Harlesden, Brent, at about 21:45 BST, Scotland Yard said.

The child and three adults were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The force said it could not provide details of their conditions. No arrests have been made and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A Section 60 order is in place for the borough of Brent until 07:00 on Thursday, and a dispersal zone has been authorised for the Harlesden area, the force added.

There will be additional police patrols in the area overnight.