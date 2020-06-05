Image copyright @DRNimages1 Image caption The group of four were shot in Energen Close in Harlesden

A man has been arrested after four people, including a two-year-old boy, were shot in north-west London.

The group, which included the child's mother and two men in their late teens, was attacked in Energen Close, Harlesden, on Wednesday evening.

They were all taken to hospital where the boy is in a serious but stable condition.

A 19-year-old man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, the Met said.

The force said he was arrested after officers "executed warrants at two addresses in North London" at 05:00 BST.

The three injured adults are in non life-threatening or life-changing conditions.

Image copyright @DRNimages1 Image caption The gunman fled on a motorbike

The victims, who were known to each other, were in the street at about 21:45 when they were approached by a man who was carrying a hand gun.

Scotland Yard said he had fired "multiple shots" at the two men, then also shot into a nearby car.

"As a result of the indiscriminate shooting the mother was hit, as was the child who was in the car," the force added.

The gunman then fled on a motorbike.

A 59-year-old resident, who did not want to be named, said he believed he heard five gunshots before officers arrived.

His 23-year-old son said he went downstairs to see what had happened and "saw two people being taken out on stretchers".

Image caption The three adults, aged in their late teens and late 20s, are said to have known one another

Det Ch Insp Rick Sewart said the child had been left "seriously ill" due to a "wanton act of indiscriminate violence".

"I know that people will be shocked and horrified that a little boy should be the victim of a gunman and I need the community to show their support for him and his family, by telling police what they know," he said.