Some Londoners have been wearing face masks when travelling for several weeks

Free face coverings are to be provided for passengers on public transport in London.

Volunteers from Transport for London (TfL) and the Greater London Authority will distribute masks from Monday.

More than a million will be handed out at Tube and bus stations that had the highest number of customers during lockdown, TfL said.

Wearing non-surgical masks will be compulsory on public transport in England from 15 June.

The face coverings will be available at Seven Sisters, Brixton, Stratford, Baker Street and Paddington stations as part of a pilot scheme funded by TfL.

Sadiq Khan is calling on the government to advise people to wear face masks outside

TfL estimates that between 30-50% of customers on public transport already wear face coverings.

Doctors have urged the government to make face coverings compulsory in all places where social distancing is not possible.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC that the new face coverings policy was being introduced from 15 June as "that's when there will be a big uplift in terms of the number of people using public transport".

"That's when non-essential retail returns it's when some secondary schools come back," he said.

"The evidence looks quiet marginal on this so there's a lot of debate amongst scientists.

"But we think we should do absolutely everything possible."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm pleased that our lobbying has paid off and the government has finally seen sense and made it mandatory for people to wear face coverings on public transport."