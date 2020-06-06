Image copyright Google Image caption The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Brackenfield Close

A man died when he suffered gunshot wounds on a residential street in east London.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, died in Brackenfield Close, Hackney, just after 23.30 BST on Friday.

Despite treatment by emergency crews the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made. A police cordon remains in place while forensic scene investigators gather evidence.

A section 60 has been authorised in the area, giving police additional stop and search powers across the borough until 15.15 BST.