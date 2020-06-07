Image copyright Press Association Image caption A police officer knocked form her horse was among 14 injured during clashes with protesters on Saturday

A total of 27 police officers have been injured during a series of anti-racism protests, 14 on Saturday, the Met Police has revealed.

Dame Cressida Dick, Met Police Commissioner, said the attacks were "shocking and completely unacceptable".

Protests on Saturday were largely peaceful, but were marred later by the disturbances outside Downing Street.

The officers were hurt in a series of protest in the capital sparked by George Floyd's death in the US.

More demonstrations planned across the UK later.

In a statement Dame Cressida, the UK's most senior officer, thanked officers at the protest for their "extreme patience and professionalism".

She said: "I am deeply saddened and depressed that a minority of protesters became violent towards officers in central London yesterday evening.

"This led to 14 officers being injured, in addition to 13 hurt in earlier protests this week.

"We have made a number of arrests and justice will follow. I know many who were seeking to make their voices heard will be as appalled as I am by those scenes.

"I would urge protesters to please find another way to make your views heard which does not involve coming out on the streets of London, risking yourself, your families and officers as we continue to face this deadly virus."

Image caption The majority of the day's protests clashed with police outside Downing Street

Thousands of people took part in anti-racism demonstrations across London on Saturday.

The majority of the day's protests were peaceful but in the evening there were disturbances outside Downing Street

A rally is scheduled later to be staged outside the US Embassy in Battersea, south-west London.

Demonstrations are also scheduled in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.