Image copyright @999London Image caption Two women were found dead in Fryent Country Park in Brent

Two women have been found dead in a park in north-west London.

The bodies were discovered shortly after 13:00 BST on Sunday in Fryent Country Park, Brent. Both women pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives said: "Next of kin have been informed and post mortem examinations will take place in due course."

No arrests have been made and officers said extensive inquiries have begun.