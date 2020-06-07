Two women found dead in Fryent Country Park in Brent
Two women have been found dead in a park in north-west London.
The bodies were discovered shortly after 13:00 BST on Sunday in Fryent Country Park, Brent. Both women pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives said: "Next of kin have been informed and post mortem examinations will take place in due course."
No arrests have been made and officers said extensive inquiries have begun.