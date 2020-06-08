Shepherd's Bush shooting: Murder investigation after man dies
- 8 June 2020
A man has died in a shooting in west London in the early hours.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Askew Road, Shepherd's Bush, at about 00:40 BST.
Despite efforts by paramedics to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, the Met Police said.
Murder detectives said no arrests have been made as yet and they are looking to find the victim's next of kin.