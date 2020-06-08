Image copyright Facebook Image caption Flamur Beqiri had a wife and young child

A man has been extradited from Denmark and charged with murdering a man who was shot in front of his family on Christmas Eve in south-west London.

Flamur Beqiri, 36, a Swedish national, was killed as he returned to his home in Battersea, last year.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 22, who is also Swedish, was arrested at Copenhagen Airport on 20 January and returned to the UK on Monday.

He will appear before Westminster magistrates on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 36-year-old was shot dead on 24 December 2019

Mr Beqiri, a father-of-one who had Albanian heritage, had been living in London for four or five years at the time of his death.

In a statement released through Scotland Yard shortly after his death, his family said: "Our family are in a state of shock and are grieving. To have so much sadness at this time of the year is heartbreaking."

He married his wife, Debora Krasniqi, by Lake Como in Italy, in October 2018.

According to reports, Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.