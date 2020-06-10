Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wretch 32 posted a video on Twitter of his father falling downstairs after being Tasered by officers in Haringey

The Tasering of rapper Wretch 32's father will be assessed by the police watchdog after the Met was instructed to refer it.

Wretch 32 posted a video on Twitter of Millard Scott falling downstairs after being Tasered by officers in Haringey, north London, in April.

The force previously said a review had found "no indication of misconduct".

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) used its powers to require the force to refer it.

It will now assess what happened to decide if it needs to be investigated.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Millard Scott was Tasered by officers after they entered his home in April

The 35-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jermaine Scott, shared the 36-second clip on his Twitter account with the caption: "This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad."

He later spoke about the lack of progression on "police brutality" in the UK.

His 62-year-old father told ITV News he believed he would not have been Tasered if he were white and he was "lucky to be alive".

The video shows Mr Scott falling down the stairs after an officer is heard to warn: "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are."

Scotland Yard said officers had gone to the property as part of "a long-running operation to tackle drugs supply linked to serious violence".

A spokesman said: "As officers entered the premises, a man came downstairs and started moving towards an officer suddenly.

"He was ordered to remain where he was but continued towards officers who, after several warnings, deployed a Taser.

"The man was not arrested, but was assessed by the London Ambulance Service at the scene. He did not require further medical treatment.

"Officers from the North Area Command Unit have liaised with the family to discuss any concerns they have about the incident.

"The incident, including body-worn footage, has been reviewed by the Met's directorate of professional standards and no indication of misconduct has been identified."

Police said a 22-year-old man found in the house was arrested and charged with encouraging another to commit an offence, while a 52-year-old woman was charged with obstructing police after being interviewed under caution at a later date.

The force said in a further statement that, following examination of the body-worn footage, it believed the incident "does not meet the criteria for a referral to the IOPC".