Image copyright Google Image caption An officer was filmed while he was pinned to the ground in Frampton Park Road

The home secretary and the Police Federation have condemned an attack on two police officers which was filmed by members of the public.

Video circulating on social media shows an officer struggling on the ground with a man in Frampton Park Road in Hackney, north London.

The attack was called "sickening" by Priti Patel, while the federation said: "We are not society's punchbags."

Two men, aged 20 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assault on police.

The officers, one male and one female, suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.

A member of the public, who had claimed to have been assaulted, flagged down the police on Wednesday afternoon and directed them to their alleged attacker.

In a statement, the Met said: "As an officer attempted to speak with those involved, one of the men resisted and a struggle ensued. A number of other people became involved whilst the officer was on the ground."

Footage appears to show the officer trying to restrain a man but they then fall to the ground with the officer pinned under the suspect.

Passers-by began filming and taking selfies as the officer and the suspect grappled.

The female officer attempted to keep people away from the scene and also suffered injuries before more officers arrived and arrested the two men currently in custody.

'Dangers escalating'

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: "Yet again this starkly shows the dangers [officers] face and the bravery they show each and every day keeping Londoners safe.

"We are not society's punchbags. We have families we want to go home to at the end of every shift, but the dangers are stark and seemingly escalating."

Superintendent Martin Rolston said: "This incident, which was captured on someone's mobile phone is truly shocking.

"My officers went to the assistance of a member of the public - who asked for their help - after stating that they had been assaulted.

"What happened next is a reminder of the risks our officers take whilst going about their duties."

Home Secretary Pritti Patel tweeted: "Sickening, shocking & disgraceful.

"My thoughts are with the outstanding officers who were subject to this disgusting violent attack."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I utterly condemn the disgraceful attack on two Metropolitan Police officers this afternoon.

"These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public. We owe them a debt of gratitude."