Image copyright Met Police Image caption The women were celebrating Bibaa Henry's (right) birthday before they were reported missing

Tributes have been paid to two daughters of an archdeacon who were stabbed to death in a park where they had been celebrating a birthday.

The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27 and Bibaa Henry, 46, were discovered on Sunday in Fryent Country Park, Brent.

They were the daughters of former Chelmsford Archdeacon Wilhelmina - Mina - Smallman, it has emerged.

Acting Bishop of Chelmsford, Rt Revd Peter Hill, said he was devastated to hear of their "tragic" deaths.

"Nicole and Bibaa were the daughters of our former archdeacon and good friend Mina Smallman," he said.

"This is heartbreaking news and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at Chelmsford Diocese are with Mina and her family."

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Nicole Smallman was described as a 'joy to be around'

Mina Smallman, who retired in 2019, was the first woman from a minority ethnic background to hold the title of archdeacon in the Anglican church.

Her daughters had been among a group who had gone to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday on Friday evening.

People gradually dispersed from the party, leaving the two sisters alone by midnight.

They were reported as missing on Saturday after they failed to return home.

Their bodies were discovered shortly after 13:00 BST and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found both women died from stab wounds.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers have been placed at the entrance to Fryent Country Park

Ms Henry, a senior social worker in children's services at Buckinghamshire council, was described as "well-liked and highly valued" by her colleagues.

She had worked at the local authority since 2017.

'Beautiful energy'

"She was committed to caring for and supporting children and young people across Buckinghamshire. She will be very much missed by all of us here at the council", the council's cabinet member for children's services, Mark Shaw, said.

Her younger sister, a photographer and Contemporary Media Practice graduate from the University of Westminster, was described as "a joy to be around".

South London actress Paisley Billings posted on Twitter: "I'm in shock rn. RIP Nicole Smallman you we're always such a joy to be around. Your energy was beautiful, kind and infectious."

Skip Twitter post by @MissPaisleyxo I’m in shock rn. RIP Nicole Smallman you we’re always such a joy to be around. Your energy was beautiful, kind and infectious. — Paisley (@MissPaisleyxo) June 8, 2020 Report

No arrests have been made but the Met said it had several lines of inquiry.