Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police earlier posted a picture of the "desperately poorly" bird receiving treatment at a swan sanctuary

A "balding" jogger is wanted by police over the death of a baby swan which was kicked to death.

The cygnet died on Thursday after suffering "severe" head injuries in Richmond Park, Richmond upon Thames, at about 17:30 BST on Monday.

A suspect, a 5ft 6in (168cm), grey-haired white male aged around 60 years old was also seen to kick another cygnet, said the Royal Parks Police.

"Thankfully," they said, the second swam "managed to escape to the water".

The officers further described the suspect as wearing black running shorts and a vest with a logo on it.