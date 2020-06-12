Stoke Newington: Man stabbed on busy high street
A man is in hospital after a knife attack on a busy London street.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found suffering from stab wounds on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney, at about 11.00 BST.
Members of the public restrained the suspected attacker who was also taken to hospital with minor head injuries.
The man, thought to be in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.