Image copyright Met Police Image caption Oluwamayowa Adeyemi was known as Samson

A second man has been arrested over a fatal shooting in east London.

Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, died after he was shot in the chest in Brackenfield Close, Hackney, on 5 June.

A Volvo estate believed to be used by the people involved was found abandoned more than a mile away in Cowper Road the following morning.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the murder and has been released on bail until July.

A 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has also been bailed.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Volvo had false registration plates and the front passenger door mirror was held on with tape

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: "I am very keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen this Volvo or knows who drives it."

He appealed for anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone with any other information to contact police.