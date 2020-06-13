Image copyright @999London Image caption A police cordon was in place on Stoke Newington High street

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in a London high street bank.

A man, in his 50s and believed to be Jewish, was found with stab wounds on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney, on Friday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Stanley Francis, from Hackney, was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 44-year-old, of Coronation Avenue, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.