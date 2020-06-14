Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption The memorial for PC Keith Palmer was unveiled outside Parliament in 2018

A man has been charged after a man was photographed apparently urinating at the Westminster memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Banks, aged 28, of Stansted, Essex has been charged with outraging public decency, the Met Police said.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

PC Palmer, 48, was stabbed while on duty during the Westminster terror attack on 22 March 2017. He was one of five people murdered by Khalid Masood.