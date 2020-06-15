Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption The memorial for PC Keith Palmer was unveiled outside Parliament in 2018

A man has admitted urinating at the Westminster memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer.

Andrew Banks, 28, of Stansted, Essex, was photographed during Saturday's right-wing protests in London.

He was sentenced to 14 days in custody, after pleading guilty to outraging public decency at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

PC Palmer, 48, was stabbed while on duty during the Westminster terror attack on 22 March 2017.

He was one of five people murdered by Khalid Masood.

Image copyright Staci Martin Image caption PC Keith Palmer was unarmed as he was attacked by Khalid Masood

The image of Banks was widely shared on social media on Saturday as violent clashes between far-right protesters and police took place in central London.

The act was widely condemned by politicians including MP Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to PC Palmer as he lay dying in the grounds of Parliament.