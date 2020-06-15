London

Hornsey stabbing: Man charged with murder

  • 15 June 2020
Waldegrave Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in Waldegrave Road, Hornsey

A man has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in north London.

A 48-year-old man was found fatally injured at a property in Waldegrave Road, Hornsey, just before midnight on Saturday.

Marian Anghel, 42, was charged with his murder. Police believe he knew the victim.

Mr Anghel will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon.

