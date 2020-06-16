Image caption There have been six books about James Bowen and his companion Bob to date

A pet that inspired the book A Street Cat Named Bob has died aged 14.

James Bowen met Bob in 2007 during his battle with drug addiction when he found the cat abandoned and injured and decided to look after him.

He began taking the ginger cat with him when busking or selling The Big Issue in London.

Bowen eventually wrote a book about their relationship which became a smash hit and was made into a film, featuring Bob, in 2016.

A Street Cat Named Bob: And How He Saved My Life was published in 2012, and there have since been five further books released in more than forty different languages.

A second film, A Gift from Bob, which also features the eponymous feline, is due to be released later this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bob accompanied his owner on the red carpet for the premiere of his film

Bowen credits his scarf-wearing companion with aiding his own recovery.

In a statement on the official Facebook page for his books, the author said Bob had saved his life.

"It's as simple as that. He gave me so much more than companionship. With him at my side, I found a direction and purpose that I'd been missing."

"He's met thousands of people, touched millions of lives. "There's never been a cat like him. And never will again.

"I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him."