Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found injured after police were called to an address in Lewisham Way

A woman who was found stabbed in a home has died from her injuries, prompting a murder investigation.

The woman, aged in her late 50s, was discovered on 10 June when police were called to an address in Lewisham, south-east London, over welfare concerns about the occupant.

She was taken to hospital but died six days later on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man has previously appeared in court charged with attempted murder, the Met Police said.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 12 June where he was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 10 July.

Police were called to the property in Lewisham Way at about 21:00 BST.

Scotland Yard said they know the identity of the woman, who was from Lewisham, but her name "is not currently being released while her wider family is informed of her death".