Image copyright Met Police Image caption Chad Gordon was shot in the head at close range after answering his front door

A fifth man has been charged with murdering an autistic man who was "gunned down" on his doorstep in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot at close range after he answered his door in Haringey, north London, on 18 May.

Javarn Carter-Fraser, 22, of West Green Road, Tottenham, north London, was charged on Thursday with murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A post-mortem examination into Mr Gordon's killing gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Earlier this month, officers charged Cameron Robinson, 19, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham, and Mason Sani-Semedo, 18, of Tottenham, with Mr Gordon's murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Talye Olabisi, 23, of no fixed address, is also charged with murder.

On 29 May, officers charged Clive Spencer, 23, of Ermine Road, north London, with murder and assisting an offender.