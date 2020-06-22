Image copyright Met Police Image caption The attack which killed Jake Kemp was captured on CCTV

A pizza delivery driver who killed a man by driving into him and his friend because of a broken wing mirror has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Uran Nabiev ran over John Ambler and Jake Kemp as they were walking in south-east London, on 19 October.

The Old Bailey heard Mr Ambler had punched Nabiev's parked Toyota Prius before the 63-year-old got in the car and drove at the pair.

Mr Kemp, aged 26, died in hospital three days later.

He had suffered a serious head injury and had been dragged nine metres (30ft) along the pavement.

Nabiev, of Erith, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but found not guilty of attempted murder.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Uran Nabiev had denied all the charges

The jury heard Mr Kemp and Mr Ambler had been walking along Bexley Road, Erith, after a night out when they came across the defendant's car and Mr Ambler punched out at it, damaging the wing mirror.

Nabiev "used his car as a weapon" and attacked the two men, prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said.

The court heard the 63-year-old, who had been at home drinking vodka, got into the Toyota, mounted the pavement and drove into 33-year-old Mr Ambler, who suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Mr Kemp ran off but he was pursued by the defendant who followed him along the opposite pavement and drove straight over him when he stumbled and fell, dragging him along the path.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Jake Kemp was described in court as a "bundle of mischief" with "a big heart"

The court heard that after the attack Nabiev fled to his native country of Azerbaijan but he was arrested when he arrived back in the country at Luton Airport on 10 November.

He had denied all the charges, saying he had no recollection of crashing into Mr Kemp, while he claimed that driving into Mr Ambler had been an accident.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Kemp died three days after he was run over

Emma Currie, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), called the attack a "senseless act of violence".

In a victim impact statement Mr Kemp's father Maurice described his son as a "bundle of mischief" with "a big heart", who was never malicious, unkind or deliberately mean.

The defendant will be sentenced on Tuesday.