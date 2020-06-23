Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Kyle Kelson was found shot dead in North Cheam

The victim of a fatal street shooting in a south-west London was a young father, police have revealed.

Kyle Kelson, 25, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Brocks Drive, North Cheam, Sutton, just after 01:00 BST on 19 June.

Despite treatment he was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Kyle's mother, Angella, said: "Kyle was a much loved father, son, brother and friend to so many people."

She said: "His big, beautiful smile brought joy to all of us."

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police say they are "not certain about the make and model" of the car they are trying to trace

Police are trying to trace a "dark coloured car" seen leaving the area shortly after the killing

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "A man has lost his life in violent circumstances and his family are devastated.

"They need and deserve answers and the community can help us provide them.

"If you have information, video or images that could help us, please contact us immediately."