Image copyright Met Police Image caption Uran Nabiev pursued Jake Kemp along a pavement in Erith

A pizza delivery driver who killed a man in a "grotesque" overreaction to a broken wing-mirror has been jailed for 14 years.

Uran Nabiev, 63, drove into John Ambler, 33, and Jake Kemp, 26, after one punched his car last October.

Mr Kemp sustained a fatal head injury when he was dragged 9m (30ft) along the pavement on Bickley Road, Erith.

Sentencing Nabiev, who was found guilty of manslaughter, an Old Bailey judge said the killing was "truly horrific".

Judge Richard Marks QC said it was "a grotesque and wholly unwarranted overreaction to minor damage having been caused to your vehicle".

Car 'used as weapon'

Jurors previously heard Mr Kemp and Mr Ambler had been walking along Bexley Road, Erith, after a night out.

The pair came across the defendant's car and Mr Ambler punched out at it, damaging the wing mirror.

Nabiev got into his Toyota Prius, mounted the pavement and "used his car as a weapon" against the two men, prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said.

He hit Mr Ambler, who suffered a dislocated shoulder, and pursued Mr Kemp, who attempted to flee.

When he stumbled and fell, Nabiev drove over him, dragging him along the path.

Mr Kemp died three days later.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Uran Nabiev had denied all the charges

After the attack, father-of-one Nabiev drove to a friend's house "shaking, panicking and slurring his words", the court heard.

He fled to his native Azerbaijan, but was arrested at Luton Airport upon his return to the UK on 10 November.

Rejecting Nabiev's claim that he launched the pursuit in order "to speak to the victims about paying for the damage", Judge Marks said he had shown "no remorse at all" for what he did.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Mr Ambler had punched the parked Toyota Prius, snapping off the wing mirror

Mr Kemp's father, Maurice, said his family had agreed to donate his son's organs.

"We were grateful Jake was able to give the gift of life to others," he said.

Nabiev who was also found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, had denied various charges including murder.