Image caption Police attended an illegal street party in Angell Town in Brixton

Police officers have been injured and their vehicles damaged during clashes with a large crowd at an illegal street party in south-east London.

Police were called following complaints from residents about noise and violence near Angell Town in Brixton on Wednesday night.

Fifteen officers were injured, leaving two needing hospital treatment, as they broke up the "unlicensed music event".

Four people were arrested for assault and public order offences.

A dispersal order had been put in place earlier in the day and police officers tried to encourage the crowd to leave.

The event continued and more officers attended and the group became hostile towards officers, the Met said.

Footage on social media showed a number of police vehicles being smashed and officers being chased.