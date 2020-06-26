Image caption Police also attended an illegal street party in Angell Town in Brixton on Wednesday night

Police officers have been attacked while attempting to disperse crowds at an illegal party for the second night in a row.

The Met Police said objects were thrown at officers at an "unlicensed music event" in Notting Hill, west London, in the early hours of Friday.

It comes after "appalling scenes" of violence at a street party in Brixton on Wednesday evening.

Police said the majority of those in attendance had dispersed by 02:30 BST.

Earlier, Kensington and Chelsea Police tweeted that objects were thrown at officers dispersing the crowd at the event near Colville Gardens.

"Violence will not be tolerated & units are responding appropriately," the force said.

Meanwhile, Met officers also attended another unlicensed music event at Streatham Common on Thursday evening.

The force tweeted that officers had "engaged with a large number of those in attendance and the crowd has now almost entirely dispersed".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage on social media appears to show police officers being chased in Brixton on Wednesday

Extra police officers in protective gear were dispatched to illegal raves planned around London following "appalling scenes" of violence at a street party in Brixton on Wednesday.

Scotland Yard said it was targeting further unlicensed music events and block parties around the city after 22 officers were injured on the Angell Town estate.

Footage on social media showed police vehicles smashed and officers pelted with bottles during clashes with a large crowd, with Downing Street condemning the scenes as "appalling" and Home Secretary Priti Patel calling the incident "utterly vile".