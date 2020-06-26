Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gavin Garraway died from a fatal stab wound to the abdomen

Two men have been jailed for killing a father-of-three who was stabbed to death during a 15-second attack in south London.

Gavin Garraway, 40, was attacked through his car window in March 2019 near Clapham Common Tube station.

Zion Chiata, 20, from Wandsworth, was sentenced to a minimum 21 years in prison for Mr Garraway's murder.

Tishaun Panton, 22, of Cottage Grove, was also sentenced to ten-and-a-half years for manslaughter.

Mr Garraway's car was pursued by Chiata, who spotted him driving with his brother who was linked to a rival gang.

'Bitter' feud

Chiata launched his attack at Mr Garraway through the car's open window, stabbing three times in quick succession, the Old Bailey heard.

At the same time, Panton used a crutch to hit the victim and his car.

Chiata fled the scene after about 10 seconds, while Panton continued attacking the victim for a further five seconds.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption CCTV footage showing the attack on Gavin Garraway on 29 March last year

A post-mortem examination gave Mr Garraway's cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen.

During the trial, prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told jurors the "outbreak of violence" was due to a "bitter" feud between two neighbouring Lambeth gangs: the Claptown gang ('CT'), based around Clapham High Road, and the '67' gang, based around Brixton Hill.

The rivalry had been partly documented in drill music videos posted on YouTube.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zion Chiata (left) was jailed for Mr Garraway's murder while Tishaun Panton (right) was jailed for manslaughter

The court heard Mr Garraway's younger brother, Melique Garraway, 23, was a well-known drill artist with the 67 gang, while Chiata was associated with the rival Claptown gang.

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson, said: "This 15-second attack not only ended Gavin's life, but also sentenced his family to a lifetime of sadness and loss."