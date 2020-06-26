Image copyright PA Media Image caption One of the buses involved ended up on top of a garden wall

A man has admitted killing a bus driver and injuring seven other people in a crash last Halloween in Orpington, south east London.

Kenneth Matcham, 60, died on Sevenoaks Road after Dorjan Cera's car collided with two single-decker buses on 31 October.

Cera, 20, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to causing Mr Matcham's death by dangerous driving.

Judge Wendy Joseph adjourned sentencing until 6 August at the same court.

Cera, of Hillingdon, also admitted seven further counts of causing injury by dangerous driving, being unlicensed and uninsured and possession of an identity document with improper intent.

He was remanded into custody.

Judge Joseph said everybody who had been affected by the crash "must be utterly devastated" by what happened.