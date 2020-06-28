Image copyright Snapchat Image caption An estimate of 400 people gathered in Brixton for an unlicensed music event, police said

Three people have been charged following violence at an illegal street party in south London.

Twenty-seven police officers were injured during clashes at an "unlicensed music event" involving an estimated 400 people in Brixton on Wednesday night.

The crowd on Overton Road were asked to leave and later became hostile, the Met Police said.

The three males have been charged with public order offences and assault.

Donte Knight, 20, of Charles Barry Close, Clapham Town, and a 16-year-old male from Brixton are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of violent disorder.

Natasha Agyekum, 24, of Peckford Place, Brixton, has been charged with assault on an emergency services worker and will appear at the same court on August 20.

A further five males have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder as part of the police investigation.

Two remain in custody, while an 18-year-old, 22-year-old and 28-year-old have been bailed while inquiries continue.

Image copyright Snapchat Image caption The illegal party was near Angell Town

Footage shared on social media last week showed police vehicles being smashed and officers pelted with bottles and chased during clashes near the Angell Town estate.

Two officers and two people at the party were taken to hospital.

There have been a spate of illegal parties across London in recent days.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the rise of mass gatherings was "unacceptable" and it risked a second wave of Covid-19.